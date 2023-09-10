Get the Samsung T7 1TB portable SDD for the rock bottom price of $64.99 at Amazon

If you are looking to get a portable storage device to back up data on your PC or even on your smartphone or tablet, it's become an easy choice to get a solid-state drive as prices continue to plummet. That's certainly true of the Samsung T7 portable SSD which is now at its lowest price ever on Amazon in its 1TB edition. You can get the Samsung T7 1TB model in its black color option for only $64.99 right now. That's also $15.99 less than its $79 MSRP

The Samsung T7 has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. While that's slower than most internal, the Samsung T7 still outperforms many older external hard drive

Its small case design also lets it fit inside most pockets and purses and it weighs just two ounces. It comes with both USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables so you can connect it to most PCs and many smartphones.

The Samsung T7 is made with a solid aluminum unibody. That gives it some ruggedness and allows it to keep working even if it falls from as high as six feet. Inside, the SSD's Dynamic Thermal Guard offers excellent heat control so you don't have to worry about it overheating while it transfers data.

Finally, this SSD comes with its own embedded software so you can set up a password and keep your data safe. You can also download firmware updates for the SSD.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.