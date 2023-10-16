Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition gets a new DLC pack, The Mountain Royals, on Oct. 31

Microsoft has just announced an upcoming DLC pack for its hit historical RTS game Age of Empires II: Definitive Edtion. This DLC pack is called The Mountain Royals and includes two all-new civilizations, along with three new campaigns and a revamped civilization as well.

One of the two new civilizations is the Georgians. Microsoft states:

Carve out a sturdy kingdom in the shadow of the Caucasus Mountains and use the rugged terrain to your advantage as you repulse countless foreign invasions. The Georgian unique unit is the Monaspa, a brawny cavalry unit whose strength increases in numbers.

The other all-new civilization is the Armenians:

Rebuild your ancestral kingdom in the mountainous terrain near Lakes Van, Sevan, and Urmia. The Armenian unique units are the Composite Bowman, a skilled archer capable of piercing even the sturdiest armor, and the Warrior Priest, an infantry unit that can fight and heal allied units.

In addition, the DLC will get a new version of the Persian civilization:

Traverse the highlands with the fearsome cavalry of the Persians, who will be receiving a massive free update to their gameplay alongside The Mountain Royals. The update features the Savar, a unique paladin replacement that is adept at taking down enemy ranged units.

There will also be three new, fully voiced, campaigns in The Mountain Royals DLC pack:

Tamar’s Ascension - Brought up on stories of David the Builder, the young and impassioned Tamar ascends her great-grandfather’s throne with elaborate plans for her bustling kingdom. However, she quickly finds out that wielding such power is more than a simple matter of birthright. Can Georgia’s first queen overcome her skeptics and leave an imprint to endure well beyond her lifetime? Thoros The Great - The tiny kingdom of Cilician Armenia lies between hostile empires, its ruling family in Byzantine captivity. When Prince Thoros escapes, he embarks on a dangerous campaign to liberate his homeland, but the vengeful Byzantines are not his only foes. The Seljuk Turks covet the region as well, and a ruthless Frankish crusader is pursuing his own schemes to the south. Ismail - The orphaned prodigy Ismail leads the mysterious Safavid Order through war-torn Persia! Will this charismatic visionary lay the groundwork for one of the most illustrious empires of the Islamic world, or will his delusions of grandeur be his ultimate undoing?

Microsoft adds that the DLC pack has been in development for some time and that they are aware of the current events that are affecting modern-day Armenians. It adds, "The Mountain Royals has not been designed as a comment or reference to modern day events."

The DLC pack will officially launch on October 31 for the PC, via Steam and the Microsoft Store, along for Xbox consoles. The normal price for The Mountain Royals pack will be $14.99. Pre-orders are now available at the discounted price of $12.74.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.