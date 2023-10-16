Microsoft launches Arm Advisory Service to help developers make Windows Arm-based apps

Microsoft has just launched a new and free program for Windows developers who need assistance in adapting their Windows apps to run on Arm processor-based PCs. The program is called the Arm Advisory Service.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the new Arm Advisory Service is an extension of the company's promise to developers that their Windows apps will run on Arm-based Windows PCs, either through emulation or via a native port. which the company says can be done "with minimal effort"

The blog post added:

While we’re officially announcing the Arm Advisory Service today, we have been helping developers make Arm-optimized apps for over three years. We have partnered with developers to share tips and best practices and we are making substantial investments and growing our developer support. For example, our Arm Advisory Service has already helped ISVs in areas of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and anti-malware product suites on Arm by providing code samples, code reviews, sharing development best practices and debugging help.

The new program will help developers in several areas. They will include a technical workshop for answering questions and offering guidance. It will also include suggestions for adding Arm platform features. The program will also include code samples and assistance if any issues are found with creating native apps or porting apps to Arm. Finally, the program will include access to Microsoft engineers for assistance and feedback.

Microsoft says this new program has already assisted developers from various companies including Dropbox, Cisco, HP, Broadcom, and others in creating Arm-based Windows apps.

This new Arm app development program from Microsoft comes just a few days after Qualcomm made a teaser announcement for its new Arm-based Snapdragon Series X processors that will be made specifically for PCs. More details about the new chips will be revealed during its annual summit that will happen on October 24-26 in Maui, Hawaii.