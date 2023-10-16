Netflix is expanding its game streaming test service to the US

Netflix first launched a limited test of a game streaming service in August in Canada and the UK. Today, the company updated that same blog post stating that the test has now expanded the limited beta test to US subscribers.

Even though the test is now being run in the US, it will still only offer two games to try out on the streaming service: Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure. If you are picked to take part in the test, you can play the games on big-screen TVs with a smartphone app as a controller.

The streaming game test is supported by the following TVs and streaming platforms:

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players

Chromecast with Google TV

LG TVs

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku devices and TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Walmart ONN

The expansion of this new game streaming service by Netflix could eventually offer some competition for Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service that's part of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plan. It could also be competition for NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

On the same day that Netflix announced this US expansion for its streaming game test, The Wall Street Journal has a new report about the company's future plans for video games. While the streamer has mostly offered mobile games for its audience, the WSJ claims, via unnamed sources, that it has had discussions to add a game from Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto franchise under a licensing deal.

While Netflix reportedly believes that adding games to its content lineup will help boost subscriber numbers. the truth is that very few Netflix subscribers appear to even be aware they can download and play a large selection of mobile games, in addition to streaming movies and TV shows. for no additional cost. It will take a lot more advertising and marketing to inform Netflix users of this feature.