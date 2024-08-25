Age of Mythology Retold reveals its first roadmap for both launch and post-launch

We are just a few days away from the early launch of Age of Mythology Retold. The remake of the fantasy RTS game will be released by Microsoft on August 27 for people who pre-ordered the Premium Edition of the game, followed by its official launch on September 4 for people who pre-ordered the Standard game. This week, as part of Gamescom, Microsoft and Worlds Edge revealed some of the plans for adding content for the launch of the game, as well as after its release.

The game's Steam page shows off the road map for Age of Mythology: Retold. For that launch, the game will also include the New Gods Pack: Freyr DLC. In a video made during Gamescom this week, World's Edge senior game designer Kristen Hanlon-Pirillo described the new DLC pack, which she said was a new type of content update for the studio.

Hanlon-Pirillo stated:

What we really wanted to do was offer players a new strategy type for the Norse, which is a beloved civilization from the legacy game that can sometimes be very offensive in the way that it plays. And so with our Freyr godpack, we wanted to offer a defensive skew to it. So with the Freyr godpack, players will be getting four new god types featuring Freyr, who is the god of fertility and kingship.

Hanlon-Pirillo added there would also be three minor god types in the pack, and all of them would have new myth units and god powers. One of the god types is Ullr, the god or archery that can generate an undead archer called a draugr, which can fire arrows that hit multiple targets. The pack will also include a new map, Reginleif's Rally.

The New Gods Pack: Freyr DLC will only be available for people who upgrade to or purchase outright the premium edition of Age of Mythology: Retold.

Microsoft and World's Edge will add at least two more god pantheons to the game as expansions after launch. A new game mode, Arena of the Gods, will be added to the game after launch as well, but details about the mode will be revealed later.