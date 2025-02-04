Two Xbox real-time strategy games announced for PlayStation 5

Microsoft is wasting no time bringing even more games to PlayStation. Just days after the Forza announcement, two more ports of Xbox titles have been announced for the rival platform, and both are from the company's real-time strategy franchises.

Age of Mythology: Retold, the recently released remaster of the classic fantasy real-time strategy experience, is the first title to jump over. The game will launch on the PlayStation 5 on March 4, with full cross-play and touting the same controller support that's available on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Once released, PlayStation 5 players will be able to jump into games together with Xbox, Microsoft Store PC, Steam, as well as Game Pass players. Pre-orders are available here on the PlayStation Store for $29.99.

"Playing across all platforms is a game-changer for our franchise, and it’s all about bringing our community together," says the development team. "This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about growing and strengthening the Age community. With cross-play, we’re creating one global battlefield where every strategy, every empire, and every player matters. "

Next, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is also hopping over to PlayStation 5. While a firm release date wasn't given for the game today, the fan-favorite experience will be available on the platform sometime this spring.

Alongside this launch, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be launching a new expansion pack across all platforms too, which will offer new civilizations and more. Meanwhile, Age of Mythology: Retold edition's Immortal Pillars Expansion has also been dated for March this year across all platforms.

The Age of Empires announcements arrive just a week after Microsoft revealed Forza Horizon 5 for PlayStation 5. The Xbox exclusive is racing over to the new platform this spring too. Following two back-to-back announcements, Microsoft might only be starting its port reveals for 2025.