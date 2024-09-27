Age of Mythology: Retold kicks off Public Update Preview program to test upcoming content

Microsoft's latest remastering effort, Age of Mythology: Retold, has been off to a great start, receiving high praise from critics and players alike for its modernization efforts of the classic real-time strategy game. Now with its launch all done, the developer is looking to the future of the title. A part of this was just announced, a Public Update Preview program, and the first session is already live.

For those not familiar with them, Public Update Preview is a system for Age franchise players to try out upcoming content to their games before the general public gets access. Available for short periods at a time before major updates, the content can be tried out by players while also providing feedback to developers. This system has so far been available on almost every Definitive Edition release of Age of Empires as well as the most recent entry Age of Empires IV. Now, it's Age of Mythology: Retold's turn.

The first ever Public Update Preview for Retold is running from Friday, September 27 through Monday, September 30. The update has a massive number of bug fixes and changes, including 4v4 Ranked and Quick Play matchmaking due to popular demand.

Those who want to join the Age of Mythology: Retold Public Update Preview program can head to the announcement page here and use the links listed there. Users have to be logged into Steam and own a copy of the game to even access these pages though. After joining the program, the game will show a new BETA branch in its Steam settings that players can join and try out the upcoming content.

Age of Mythology: Retold just received a major announcement at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Broadcast as well, with Microsoft unveiling the game's first expansion as Immortal Pillars. While a release date has not been announced yet, it is slated to bring a new pantheon of gods, fresh myth units, new god powers, and more as part of a new campaign.