AI-powered answers may soon be part of Reddit's search

AI has been a top priority for tech companies like Apple, Google, Meta, and more, with no signs of slowing down. Reddit, the "front page of the internet," has also jumped on the generative AI bandwagon. The platform is a major content source for AI labs like OpenAI, which are used to train large language models (LLMs). Reddit wants these labs to pay for access or risk getting blocked.

Beyond making AI companies pay for its content, Reddit has been developing its own customer-facing AI tool called "Answers." Users enter queries into a large text box, and moments later, they receive responses with cited answers from various Reddit discussions.

Reddit Answers was rolled out last month, and the company plans to expand the feature by integrating it with its traditional search functionality, according to CEO Steve Huffman. During the company’s recent Q4 2024 earnings call, he said:

[In Reddit] conversations, for 20 years, our users have left this absolutely massive corpus of information, so we’re starting to unlock that with Answers. We’ll continue to iterate on this product.

Reddit also wants to make search a part of the onboarding process, which Huffman says has "incredible monetization potential."

I think helping the user be able to search directly on Reddit, refine their queries on Reddit, eventually come directly to Reddit for those types of queries, and even integrating search into something like onboarding over time.

Reddit's search experience has been a sore spot for users for years, leading many to rely on Google search filters like site:reddit.com instead of Reddit’s built-in search, which often provides less accurate or incomplete results.

Reddit is not the only company working on expanded AI search. Google's Sundar Pichai recently shared the company’s vision for the next evolution of Search as we move further into 2025.

Source: TechCrunch