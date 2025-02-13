iPhone 17 Pro Max tipped to get smaller Dynamic Island, moving closer to punch-hole design

This year's iPhone 17 series is expected to be interesting, at least if we go by all the leaks and rumors about them. Earlier, it was reported that Apple may finally ditch the triangular camera module on the back of iPhone 17 Pro models and replace it with a horizontal visor, similar to Pixel phones. Later, a Chinese leaker sparked confusion by claiming that the triangle camera module is here to stay on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Some reports also hinted that the camera modules on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models could get larger this year. It was also tipped that the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max could shrink this year. Now, a fresh leak has added some weight to this rumor.

Reliable Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) on the Weibo social media platform has claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a smaller Dynamic Island. DCS also added that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will adopt a "metalens" technology for Face ID that will integrate the transmitter and receiver components, helping Apple to reduce the size and thickness of structural elements.

The use of metalens is also noted to "reduce the size of the structural components," not only reducing the size of the Dynamic Island but also making the device thinner. The same technology is expected to be adopted on the iPad Pro and future folding iPad. The leaker suggests that Apple's long-term goal is to integrate Face ID under the display, a transition that could take several years.

The iPhone 17 Pro model is also speculated to introduce a new display technology, ditching the current LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display panel for a new display tech called Low-Dielectric TEE. Apple could also start using its in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips inside the iPhone 17 series.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also anticipated to be bundled with 12GB of RAM with upgraded cooling technology. For now, we would advise you to treat this information with a pinch of salt.