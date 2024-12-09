Reddit introduces its AI-powered conversational tool 'Reddit Answers'

Reddit has unveiled an AI-powered generative search tool called "Reddit Answers." Using this feature, Reddit users will be able to find relevant information on the platform more efficiently, eliminating the need to input "Reddit" in their Google searches. The company describes Reddit Answers as a way to provide a "new way to get the information, recommendations, discussions, and hot takes people are looking for – on any topic – from real conversations and communities across all of Reddit."

The tool includes a big box where users will type in their questions. Within a few seconds, users will be presented with relevant answers scraped from Reddit. Each answer is linked to its original Reddit post, with an arrow icon at the end, that opens the source in a sidebar when clicked.

With the Reddit Answers tool, users can ask questions in plain language and get summaries of relevant conversations and details available across the vast Reddit's extensive community-driven ecosystem. The responses will also include links to relevant posts and communities on Reddit. If you are interested in learning more and getting notified about when the feature is available in your region, you can head over here.

The answers that are offered come straight from real Redditors, giving users the option to "easily read relevant snippets and answers inline from real Redditors, jump into the full conversations, and go deeper in their search with their own or suggested follow-up questions." Reddit Answers will be initially available to a limited number of users in the US and will support only English. The company plans to expand the rollout and add support for more languages in the future.