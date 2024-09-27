Alpha rings see Xbox update (2410.240925-0005) addressing friend lists and search glitches

On Thursday, Microsoft announced a new update for Xbox Insiders on the Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring and Alpha Ring. Both of these updates have the same version number (2410.240925-0005) and have identical release notes.

Neither ring received any new features with the update but there are lots of included fixes to categories such as Apps, Capture & Share, Home and Guide, and System. Unfortunately, there are a few known issues related to Friends and Follows, and Search.

The full release notes are as follows:

Fixes Included Thanks to all the great feedback Xbox Insiders provide and the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented with this build: Apps Fixed an unexpected green screen that could occur during video playback in some streaming content. Capture & Share Fixed an issue where capturing game clips would not always end when the drive ran out of space which could cause unexpected performance issues until the console was restarted. Home and Guide Fixes to address missing groups, and Home and guide not showing the most recently used games and apps as expected. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview

Known Issues While known issues may have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes, they are not being ignored! However, it may take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Learn more about the known issues below. Friends and Followers Xbox 360 friends who you've added as favorites may appear in both your friends and following lists. (2410.240908-1630)

You may see accepted friend request notifications when someone adds you as a favorite or shares their real name with you. (2410.240908-1630) Search We are aware the keyboard can lose focus after switching to the emoji keyboard when searching from Home or the guide, particularly if the colon or exclamation point were selected before switching. (2410.240918-2200) Workaround: Back out of the keyboard and search, then try again with the cursor in another location before switching to the emoji keyboard.

If you experience any of these issues, we ask that you please follow any guidance provided and file feedback with Report a Problem. To learn more about providing feedback and what happens when you do, go to: Provide feedback to Team Xbox Where Does Your Feedback Go?

If you are on either of these rings, you should be able to get them already. By 3 a.m. PT on September 27, both updates become mandatory for testers to install.