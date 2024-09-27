Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro now just $24.99 with 29% discount

I don't know about you, but my Amazon Fire TV remote is really starting to show its age. The back slides off easily, I have to hit buttons repeatedly for the Fire Stick to respond sometimes, and I always seem to be getting a low battery warning; perhaps I need a new remote!

If this story sounds familiar and you're ready to spend on a new remote (it also has some other features), then check out the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro which is now reduced by 29% for a limited time to just $24.99. Unlike the standard Fire TV remote, it also comes with remote finder and backlit buttons.

Before we go onto what you can do with this remote, note that it's marked as an Amazon Choice, which is not about bias from Amazon, but rather, it reflects the great price of the remote and the high rating it has. This remote scores 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on 16,246 ratings, suggesting people like it a lot.

To use the find my remote feature, just pick up a device with Alexa, the Alexa app, or Fire TV app and say "Alexa, find my remote". Once the order is issued, the Alexa Voice Remote P﻿ro will ring out so you don't need to look everywhere when you misplace it (and you will misplace it because it's quite small and thin).

Another big difference between this remote and the standard one is that it features backlit keys so you can figure out what you're doing while watching a movie with the lights out. To be fair, the standard remote doesn't have that many keys and memorizing where the frequently used ones are isn't hard but when you have to figure out where the menu button is, which you rarely press, it can get a bit tricky so backlit keys are great to have.

This remote is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

