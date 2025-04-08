Amazon announces Nova Reel 1.1, which allows you to generate videos up to 2 minutes long

Last December, Amazon announced Nova, a new set of foundation models available on Amazon Bedrock that includes Micro, Lite, Pro, Premier, Canvas, and Reel. Each of these models comes with different capabilities. Micro is the smallest and handles text only. Premier supports multimodality and is the largest. Canvas focuses on image generation, while Reel handles video generation.

At launch, Reel was only able to generate videos up to 6 seconds long. Now, with the recent announcement of Reel 1.1, Amazon is upping the duration to 2 minutes (consisting of multiple 6-second shots).

This update lets you generate multi-shot videos up to 2 minutes in length with consistent style across shots. You can either provide a single prompt for up to a 2-minute video composed of 6-second shots or design each shot individually with custom prompts. This gives you new ways to create video content through Amazon Bedrock.

Reel 1.1 offers two modes: Multishot Automated and Multishot Manual. The former does not accept an input image. It allows you to enter a single prompt of up to 4K characters and produces a single multi-shot video.

The latter is great if you want more control over the video. With this mode active, you can specify a prompt for each shot in the video (there's a 512 character limit per prompt), and unlike automated mode, it accepts images with a resolution of 1280×720.

To use Amazon Reel 1.1, follow these instructions:

Go to the Amazon Bedrock console. Sign in to your AWS account. In the navigation panel on the left, choose Model access. Look for the Amazon Nova Reel model in the list. Click Request access next to the Amazon Nova Reel model. Wait for approval to be granted. Once approved, access applies to both Nova Reel 1.0 and 1.1. After gaining access, you can use Amazon Nova Reel 1.1 via the console, AWS SDK, or AWS CLI. To test it in the console, go to the left menu and choose Playgrounds > Image/Video. In the playground, select Nova Reel 1.1 as the model. Enter your prompt in the input field to generate a video.

Reel 1.1 is available on Amazon Bedrock in the US East (N. Virginia) AWS Region. Pricing follows a pay-as-you-go model like other Amazon Bedrock services, with each second of generated video costing about $0.08.