Amazon brings Writer Palmyra X5 and X4 foundation models to Amazon Bedrock

Three weeks ago, Amazon announced updates to its AI models, like the Nova Reel 1.1 for generating longer videos and the Nova Sonic model for real-time, conversational AI. Today, the company has added new foundation models from the AI company Writer to its Amazon Bedrock service, specifically the Palmyra X5 and X4 models.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that provides developers access to a variety of high-performing foundation models from different AI providers through a single API, simplifying the process of building generative AI applications.

The standout feature of the Writer Palmyra models, particularly the new X5 version, is their exceptionally large context windows. Palmyra X5 offers a one-million-token context window, while Palmyra X4 supports 128,000 tokens. To put that into perspective, a million tokens can hold an enormous amount of text, comparable to multiple full-length books or hundreds of detailed documents in a single prompt.

Writer and Amazon highlight that these models are designed specifically for enterprise use cases. They combine powerful AI capabilities with stringent security standards crucial for businesses, including SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance certifications.

With these extensive context windows, the models excel at processing vast amounts of information to perform deeper analysis and more comprehensive task completion. Example uses span various industries. In financial services, they can help with deal transaction support, analyze 10-Q and 10-K reports, perform market research, and personalize client outreach. Healthcare and life science companies can use them for tasks like member acquisition, appeals and grievances, case management, and responding to complex requests for proposal. Retailers might use them to generate detailed product descriptions, analyze performance, or automate campaign workflows. Technology companies can leverage them for personalized marketing, content creation, account research, and knowledge support.

Beyond just processing large inputs, the Palmyra models support enterprise-grade features like adaptive thinking, which combines reasoning with reliability, and multistep tool calling. Tool calling allows the AI to interact with external enterprise systems or APIs to perform actions like updating databases, executing transactions, or sending emails as part of a complex workflow, making them suitable for sophisticated agent-based applications.

Accessing the models requires requesting access first through the Amazon Bedrock console. Once access is granted, you can interact with them using AWS SDKs or the AWS CLI, typically through the Amazon Bedrock Converse API.

The Writer Palmyra X5 and X4 models are available in the US West (Oregon) AWS Region with cross-Region inference capabilities and support multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese.