Amazon launches accelerator to open up your products to millions of customers in two clicks

Times are tough for small businesses thanks to out-of-control inflation and the subsequent raising of interest rates. To help sellers on its platform, Amazon has announced the European Expansion Accelerator. In just two clicks, sellers are able to expand their products to nine EU stores – instantly reaching millions of potential customers.

Commenting on the EEA, Xavier Flamand, VP of Seller Services Europe, said:

“European Expansion Accelerator is a solution our selling partners were missing for years; to grow and offer millions of new products to Amazon customers in multiple stores. We’re pleased to be able to now offer this two-click step to sellers in Europe so that they can expand their businesses with Amazon.”

Amazon's selling partners will be able to expand into new markets by going to Seller Central and expanding to stores they’re not yet in. Account registration, set-up, translations, listing, shipping setup, product eligibility checks, and catalogue customizations are done automatically for sellers within three business days.

The accelerator is free to use and available to professional selling partners who operate in at least one of the European stores in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, or the United Kingdom. Amazon has made a guide for those who want to learn more.