Instagram's link in bio now supports up to 5 links

Instagram announced that it will allow users to add up to five links in their bio description. The social media platform has long restricted users when it comes to adding external links to their accounts. The lack of flexibility gave rise to alternatives such as Linktree, which allows users to add a link landing page to their bio and put unlimited links as part of its free plan.

To access the feature, go to Edit profile > Links > Add external Link. Here, you can add your desired links and titles. It is possible to rearrange the added links by dragging them across the order, however, only the first link will be visible to the user who visits your profile.

The ability to add more links to Instagram bio is "probably one of the most requested features we've had," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Instagram broadcast channel as he announced the feature. Nonetheless, this adds to the recently announced Instagram features that include a revamped video editor for Reels, broadcast channels, collections, and quiet mode.