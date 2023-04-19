Amazon Prime Video adds killer feature that fixes a major gripe

Lots of TV shows and movies love to play loud music during or around what seems to be very quiet dialogue. This can ruin the whole experience as you miss what the characters are saying. Prime Video is addressing this serious issue with the introduction of Dialogue Boost. This feature lets you self-select the dialogue volume levels to suit your needs.

Amazon is touting this feature as an accessibility feature, but honestly, just about anyone can be affected by low dialogue volumes, not only those who are hard of hearing. The Dialogue Boost feature is initially coming to Amazon Originals but will come to other titles this year.

To deliver this feature, Amazon uses artificial intelligence to work out which parts of the dialogue may be ruined by background music and effects. It then isolates the speech patterns and enhances the audio to make the dialogue clearer.

"At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

You can access Dialogue Boost during playback. Just head to the audio and subtitles drop-down menu and choose either “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” or “English Dialogue Boost: High” depending on your needs.