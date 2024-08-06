Amazon Music now makes it easier to discover podcasts with its new AI feature

Amazon Music has just got a new feature called Topics, which is designed to make it easier for you to discover new podcasts. The feature is available now to all iOS and Android customers in the US right now, no matter which tier they're on.

With the AI-powered Topics feature, users can now browse podcast episodes by the topics discussed. This should help users get better results when they search podcasts. Here is how Amazon describes how to use the new feature:

As you visit the episode pages of popular podcasts, look for Topics tags relevant to the episode beneath the episode description. Tapping on the Topics tag will display a list of episodes that also discuss that topic, allowing you to discover related content based on your topic of interest. Download the latest version of the Amazon Music mobile app on iOS or Android mobile Tap on Podcasts at the top of the Home screen Tap on a popular podcast such as The Daily, SmartLess or This American Life, and then tap on a specific episode Look for Topics tag buttons below the episode description Tap on a Topics tag to explore a list of related podcast episodes on the same topic

Many podcasts that are published have very vague titles. By being able to search based on the content, it should become a lot easier for people to find relevant content. It seems like it could be useful for finding podcasts about news items or topics you're interested in learning more about.

Explaining how relevant topic tags are suggested, Amazon said it uses AI alongside human review to analyze transcripts and descriptions. Going forward, the company says it will expand the coverage of Topics to more podcast content, increase the number of topics, and improve the quality of related episodes.