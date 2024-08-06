The next Future Games Show event on August 21 will include even more Civilization VII info

It looks like we will be getting a ton of info about Sid Meier's Civilization VII during Gamescom 2024. In addition to a first look at gameplay from the upcoming grand strategy game sequel on August 20 during Gamescom Opening Night Live, the next installment of the Future Games Show will reveal even more info about the game.

The next edition of the Future Games Show is, in fact, sponsored by Civilization VII. It will begin on August 21 starting at 1 pm Pacific time (4 pm Eastern time). It will stream on YouTube, X, Twitch, and other streaming and social media outlets.

According to an email press release, the event will feature "two deep dive interviews" with members of the Civilization VII team at developer Firaxis Games. The game itself is due for release sometime in 2025.

The new Future Games Show will also feature over 50 upcoming games, including world premiere reveals of new titles and exclusive trailers for other games. Some of the games that will be included in the show will also release free demos after the show ends.

The event will also have its Indie Elevator Pitch segment, which will showcase a number of promising indie games. There will also be Ones to Watch, where the show's editorial team will pick the games they are most excited to check out. Finally, there will also be an after-show with even more interviews and other surprises. The main event will be hosted by game voice actors Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Ned Luke (Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto V).

Microsoft has already revealed it will have a huge booth at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, from August 21-25, with hands-on demos and theater presentations from over 50 current and upcoming Xbox and PC games.