Latest WhatsApp beta for Android adds visibility feature for community groups

The latest WhatsApp Android beta update brings a new feature for the community group admins. Using the feature, admins will be able to hide group chats from the general view when creating a new community group.

This new community group chat feature arrived with WhatsApp Android beta v2.24.17.5. With the visibility option, admins can let only invited members and community admins view the chats within the group, which ensures that general community members don't have access to specific group chats.

According to WABetaInfo, the option cannot be changed once the admin has added the group to the community. This is a handy feature because it ensures sensitivity and confidentiality for certain discussions.

Admins will now be able to create groups for sensitive topics and exclusive discussions or give secret directions to moderators. This acts as an added layer of security for certain hot topics and offers more control in community management.

image by WABetaInfo

It is said to be rolling out to all beta testers gradually. If you wish to try out the feature, ensure that you are enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta program (which is currently full) and have the latest WhatsApp Android beta installed on your phone.

This is not the only feature that WhatsApp beta has been spotted with. Recently, it was revealed that the messaging platform could soon let you communicate with Meta AI with voice messages. Notably, this has been limited to text and images, and now, with the latest WhatsApp Android beta update, there is a new voice message button visible next to the typing field.

WhatsApp is working on a new message reaction feature, which will allow users to quickly react to a message by double-tapping the message. This feature is already available on Meta's other platforms, such as Instagram, and is expected to arrive on WhatsApp soon.