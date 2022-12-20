Amazon Prime gaming is now available in India

Prime membership in India offers benefits like exclusive deals, free, fast delivery, ad-free music, and rewards where eligible members can earn 5% reward points on their purchases on Amazon.in. Now, the e-commerce giant has added one more item to the list – Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming is a subscription service that provides its customers access to a number of gaming titles. You can get free in-game content like power-ups, and skins on popular mobile games that are refreshed frequently. Also, each month, Amazon will add a greater number of new titles to the service.

The games you claim on Amazon Prime Gaming can be kept with you forever. However, to claim a few of them and bonuses, you’ll be requested to log in to third-party games stores such as Activision, Bungie, Epic Games Store, or Rockstar Games.

The service will cost $18 or Rs1499 a year in India. You can also choose to pay a monthly subscription of Rs179 or $ 2.20 approx.

Previously, Rishi Alwani, a games market analyst had reported that Amazon India was prepping for a Prime Gaming launch. He had found the description about it in the Prime subscription section of the site but clicking through ended up giving an error. Possibly work was in progress then. Now, the service has gone live!

Source: TechCrunch