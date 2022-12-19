Them's Fightin' Herds is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

Another giveaway has landed on the Epic Games Store, this time offering Them's Fightin' Herds as the game to grab as a replacement for yesterday's Sable, marking it as the fifth drop. Also, this is another first-timer to appear in the Epic giveaway slot.

While the art style may not suggest it, Them's Fightin' Heards is a competitive 2D fighting game featuring cartoon animals instead of the usual humanoid figures. The well-received indie title launched in 2020, and comes with a story mode, in-depth tutorials, as well as local and online PVP battles.

Developer Mane6 describes key features like this:

Streamlined Combat - 4-button fighting mechanics, magic system, enhanced super attack, and juggle decay to prevent infinite combos.

Story Mode - An episodic adventure filled with exploration, combat challenges, minigames, and boss fights! Chapter 1 (starring Arizona) is available now. Additional chapters are in development and will be released as free updates.

Local Versus and Online Crossplay Matchmaking - Fight opponents offline or battle across the globe with GGPO’s powerful rollback netcode.

$19.99 is what Them's Fightin' Herds usually costs to purchase when it's not on sale, but it is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. The sixth mystery giveaway of the store will go live tomorrow, December 20, at 8am PT.