Sony's $200 DualSense Edge has even shorter battery life than the original PS5 controller

Back in August, Sony announced its DualSense Edge controller, which is basically a counterpart of Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series controllers. Offering part customizability and more fine-tuned controls as its benefits, the DualSense Edge is set to launch on January 26 next year for $199.99. However, it turns out that the gamepad has an even shorter battery life than its predecessor.

This discovery was made by The Verge in its hands-on impressions with the hardware and Sony confirmed to the outlet in an official statement that the new controller has a "moderately shorter" battery life:

The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s operating time is moderately shorter than the original DualSense wireless controller because we’ve included many more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design as the original DualSense controller. We wanted to strike a good balance between wireless operating time and delivering robust, high-performance features. Additionally, the longer USB braided cable is also great for competitive players who prefer playing with a wired connection to avoid wireless interference – this option preserves battery life.

As can be seen in the statement above, Sony does try to downplay the concerns regarding the frequent need to charge its gamepad. However, it is a bit disappointing that a premium PlayStation controller does not come with a beefier battery, especially when there are varying complaints all over the internet from people lamenting the relatively poor batter life of even the original DualSense compared to the DualShock 4.

Regardless of how you feel about its battery, the DualSense Edge is set to become available on January 26, 2023, along with a price tag of $199.99. You can place your pre-order here.

Source: The Verge