Amazon Prime Video's new X-Ray Recaps uses AI to recap what you're watching

Amazon's Prime Video today announced a new feature called X-Ray Recaps that uses generative AI to easily recap what you're watching. Instead of wasting time or risking spoilers, the new generative AI feature will help Prime Video users get up to speed and enjoy their favorite shows and movies.

Using the power of generative AI models running on Amazon Bedrock, X-Ray Recaps creates brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even parts of episodes. The summaries are even personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching. According to Amazon, X-Ray Recaps will offer short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and other details.

Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video, said the following regarding X-Ray Recaps:

"Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly behind the scenes to enhance customers' viewing experience, and with the creation of X-Ray Recaps, we're directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content: forgetting where they left off. With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place."

Here's how you can use X-Ray Recaps:

Launch X-Ray Recaps from the Prime Video detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience. In the X-Ray Recaps page, you can select from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season. For now, the X-Ray Recaps feature is only available on all Amazon MGM Studios Original series like Daisy Jones and the Six, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.

The new X-Ray Recaps beta feature is now available to Fire TV customers in the U.S. starting today. Amazon will add support for additional devices by the end of the year.