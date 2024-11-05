Google working on multiple new Pixel Screenshots app features

Google introduced a great screenshot management tool with the launch of the Pixel 9 series earlier this year, called Pixel Screenshots. The app, which is yet to roll out to older Pixel devices, lets you "save, organize, and easily recall the information embedded within your screenshots."

Now, it is found that Google is working on a massive update for the Pixel Screenshots app. The update will not only bring some UI changes but also some handy functional changes that will make it easier for Pixel users to manage their screenshots.

Currently, the Pixel Screenshots show a "Collections" and "Screenshots" carousel on the home page. Tapping the arrow button next to each header lets you access all screenshots within that category. Inside the "Screenshots" folder, you also get the option to change the layout of the images.

Fast forward to now, Google is testing a new home page layout that gets rid of the arrow button next to the "Screenshots" header and replaces it with the layout button. With the new UI, you will be able to access all screenshots on the home page itself, and also get the option to change the layout.

Additionally, the Pixel Screenshots app is expected to get long-press and drag gesture support to help easily select multiple screenshots. Currently, you need to tap on each screenshot individually to select multiple items. The new gesture will speed things up. Moreover, the Pixel Screenshots app is also getting the option to rename the collections within the app.

Google is also adding the option to let you add images to the Pixel Screenshots app from their phone's home screen by long-pressing the app icon. Also, the Pixel Screenshots app is making it easier to add multiple images from other apps from the system share sheet.

Multiple strings in the Android app v0.24.373.08 suggest that the app will get new options to add, copy, and send emails to email addresses or copy, call, and add a phone number to contacts from a screenshot. These features aren't available to anyone as of yet, but they are expected to roll out in the future via an update.

Source and image: Android Authority