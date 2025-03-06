Amazon Prime Video tests AI dubbing to help you watch foreign language movies, shows

Amazon Prime Video is testing a program to help viewers enjoy movies and shows from around the world, even if they don't speak the language. In an official announcement post, Prime Video revealed that they are testing an AI-powered dubbing program for licensed titles, allowing the platform to make content accessible to a wider audience.

The AI-aided dubbing is already live and available for 12 licensed movies and series, including El Cid: La Leyenda, Mi Mamá Lora, and Long Lost. These titles will now be available in both English and Latin American Spanish. This is a great move and usage of AI to allow viewers to experience content and stories from different cultures without relying solely on subtitles.

Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said,

At Prime Video, we believe in improving customers’ experience with practical and useful AI innovation. AI-aided dubbing is only available on titles that do not have dubbing support, and we are eager to explore a new way to make series and movies more accessible and enjoyable.

Notably, the AI-dubbing process is not entirely AI-driven. Instead, it blends AI and human expertise to ensure the highest quality. According to Amazon, language professionals are working alongside artificial intelligence to refine the output and ensure that the dubbed voices appear natural.

Prime Video already offers subtitles, captions, and audio descriptions to make content available in multiple languages. Dubbing will add another level of accessibility, making it easier for viewers to engage with the content naturally. With over 200 million customers worldwide, leveraging the powers of AI, the company wants to expand its language options and reach a broader audience.

Paramount is also using AI technology from Deepdub.ai to dub content in different languages. YouTube also recently introduced an AI auto dubbing feature allowing creators to translate their videos into different languages.