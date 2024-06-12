Amazon Web Services will set up shop in Taiwan by early 2025

Amazon Web Services has announced that it's bringing a new AWS Infrastructure Region in Taiwan by early next year. This means that applications running on AWS will be able to be served from data centres located in Taiwan; benefits of this include faster performance for users in Taiwan and surrounding areas as well as developers being able to keep their applications within the country.

AWS said that it will be investing billions of dollars in the country over the next 15 years but failed to specify a more precise figure than that. Commenting on the announcement, Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Service at AWS, said:

“AWS is committed to helping customers of all sizes and across all industries accelerate their digital transformation with the highest levels of security and resilience available. The new AWS Region in Taiwan will enable organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud and build with AWS technologies like compute, storage, databases, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive innovation and transform the way businesses and institutions serve their customers. We look forward to helping customers and AWS Partners in Taiwan deliver cloud-enabled applications to accelerate growth, productivity, and innovation with lower latency from data centres located in Taiwan.”

The company said that the new AWS Region will include three Availability Zones – Availability Zones are different areas within an AWS Region located far enough away to benefit more people but close enough to provide low latency.

Aside from Taiwan, Amazon has plans to launch more than 21 more Availability Zones around the world and seven AWS Regions to the 105 Availability Zones and 3 geographic regions it has right now. The new AWS Regions will include Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Source: Amazon