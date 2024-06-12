Microsoft Account and NPU are requirements for Windows 11 Paint Cocreator

Back in September of 2023, Microsoft introduced AI-powered Cocreator for Paint for Windows 11 Insiders. Later in November, the company seemingly quietly released it to all users.

This week, Microsoft quietly published more details about its requirements in a new support document. The company says a Microsoft Account (MSA) and an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is required. Not just that though as it also adds separately that Cocreator requires a Copilot+ PC which means the NPUs must deliver 40 TOPS or higher performance.

It writes:

Sign-in requirement This feature makes use of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to generate images locally on your computer. There are no restrictions on how many images you can generate. However, to use Cocreator, you need to sign in with your Microsoft account and be connected to the internet to access cloud services that ensure safe use of AI.

A guide has also been posted on the same document on how to user Cocreator in Paint:

Using Cocreator To use Cocreator, you need a Copilot+ PC announced by Microsoft this spring. You also need to update the Microsoft Paint app to the latest version available in the Microsoft Store. Then, follow these steps: Open Microsoft Paint and select the Cocreator icon on the toolbar to see the side pane.

icon on the toolbar to see the side pane. Enter a text prompt in the box. For example, you can type "a cat in a garden" or "a spaceship in the sky". Be as descriptive as you can of the elements in your drawing.

Start drawing on the canvas with your mouse or stylus. You can use any tools or colors you want. For best results, use the colors you desire in the output, broader brush strokes and the fill up the canvas as much as you can.

As you draw, you will see AI generating artwork in the side pane based on your text and sketch.

Adjust the Creativity level by moving the slider. Lower creativity means less AI input and the output will be closer to your sketch. Higher creativity means more AI input and the output will be more imaginative and diverse.

level by moving the slider. Lower creativity means less AI input and the output will be closer to your sketch. Higher creativity means more AI input and the output will be more imaginative and diverse. Select a Style option from the drop-down menu. You can choose art styles like watercolor and oil painting to customize the artwork you create.

option from the drop-down menu. You can choose art styles like watercolor and oil painting to customize the artwork you create. When you are satisfied with your artwork, simply click the generated image in the side pane to apply it to the Paint canvas. You can keep editing it or save it.

You can find the official support document here on Microsoft's website.