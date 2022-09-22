AMD finally fixes Enhanced Sync black screen issue with latest 22.9.1 driver

AMD has released its latest Windows graphics beta driver with Adrenalin 22.9.1. The new release finally fixes an age-old Radeon bug which was causing black screen issues in games and videos when the Enhanced Sync option was used. The feature is meant to deliver the best of both worlds between FreeSync and V-Sync. It is said to minimize screen tearing like FreeSync does while also decreasing the latency introduced by traditional V-sync.

The new driver also adds support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta. The full changelog is given below:

Highlights Support for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II Open Beta. Fixed Issues Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync. Known Issues Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration in browsers on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. Important Notes AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.

AMD is working with the game developers of Call of Duty®: Warzone™ to resolve an issue where users may be experiencing stuttering on the Caldera map.

The driver is compatible with all Radeon desktop products from RX 400 series and newer, as well as Ryzen and Athlon Vega-based APUs. On mobile, Radeon 600 series and RX 5000M series and newer are supported. To download the 22.9.1 driver, head over to AMD's official website.