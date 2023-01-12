AMD Radeon 23.11.1 driver fixes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crash, performance issues

AMD has released a new WHQL driver update version 23.1.1 for its latest and great Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs, namely the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. This is the third driver in a row the Santa Clara company has released for its Radeon RX 79000 series without any new update for its RX 6000 series and older cards.

The new driver fixes some bugs when applying certain settings like Auto Overclock and factory reset. The driver also has a couple of game crash fixes like in the case of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt when ray tracing is enabled. Some of the high power usage bugs still remain.

The full release notes, including the open issues, are given below:

Fixed issues Intermittent driver timeout may occur when applying Auto Overclock performance tuning.

While playing Valheim™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur using Vulkan® API.

While playing The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt, an intermittent app crash or driver timeout may occur when Ray Tracing settings are enabled.

Minor performance degradation may be observed after applying a factory reset of settings. Known issues High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high resolution and high refresh rate displays.

Intermittent app crashes or driver timeout may occur when using Radeon Super Resolution with some extended display configurations.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations.

Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower than expected performance.

You can download the new Radeon Adrenalin 23.1.1 driver from AMD's website.