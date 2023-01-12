Apple Music, TV, and Devices preview apps arrive in the Microsoft Store

Last year, when Microsoft announced iCloud integration in the Photos app on Windows 11, the company said Apple would launch its services in the Microsoft Store. After a brief period of waiting, the promised apps are finally here, albeit in preview. You can now download Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps from the Microsoft Store.

The Apple Music app, as the name suggests, lets you stream and download music, manage playlists, browse collections, etc. Since the app is in preview, it lacks many features, such as lossless audio, lyrics, and the recently introduced karaoke mode. For that reason, Windows users might want to resort to the Cider app we recently covered.

Download Apple Music Preview from the Microsoft Store.

The Apple TV app provides access to the Apple TV+ service and your movie purchases in iTunes. It finally lets Apple TV+ users ditch the clunky and extremely buggy web-based version in favor of a much better and stable (even despite the preview tag) application with more features.﻿

Download Apple TV Preview from the Microsoft Store.

Finally, the Apple Devices app is a tool that aims to replace iTunes for managing iOS and iPadOS-based devices. You can use the app to back up your gadgets, update their software, restore it in case of malfunction, and more.

Download Apple Devices Preview from the Microsoft Store.

It is worth noting that downloading the preview apps will disable iTunes on your computer, removing access to Apple Podcasts and other features not available in the new applications. You can regain access to iTunes by deleting the downloaded programs. Finally, if the apps are not available in your region (they are unannounced previews, after all), change the Microsoft Store region to the United States in Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region.