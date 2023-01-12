Apple is reportedly working on a Mac with a touchscreen

Will we see a Mac with touch support in the future?

Even after many laptop manufacturers integrated touchscreens into their computers, Apple has refused to do the same with its Macs. Back in 2012, Apple CEO Tim Cook even likened the mixing of tablets and notebooks with combining a toaster and a fridge. "You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator, but those things are probably not going to be pleasing to the user," he stated back then.

It seems that Apple is backtracking on this more than a decade later, as the company is reportedly working on adding touchscreens to its Mac lineup. According to a Bloomberg report that cited people familiar with the matter, many Apple engineers are involved in the project, indicating that the company is seriously considering producing Macs that can be controlled with touch.

Apple is looking to retain a traditional laptop design for its first touchscreen Mac, which it purportedly plans to release in 2025 as part of a bigger update to the MacBook Pro. While it will also likely contain a traditional trackpad and keyboard, the laptop's screen would support touch input and gestures, much like iPhones and iPads. Touch support could be expanded to other Mac models over time.

In line with the MacBook Pro revamp, the Cupertino tech giant is also planning to use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) for its displays. Currently, the company uses liquid crystal displays on its Macs. Apple Watches Watch and iPhones, however, already use OLED. The first iPad Pro with an OLED display is also reportedly set to launch in the first half of 2024.

Despite Apple's u-turn when it comes to touchscreens, the company isn't actively working to combine the iPad and Mac operating systems. The first touchscreen Macs will reportedly run macOS.

Source: Bloomberg (paywall)