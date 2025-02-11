AMD rebrands GRE as 'Golden Rabbit Edition' with RX 7650 GRE launch in China

AMD just launched its newest graphics card, the RX 7650 GRE (Great Radeon Edition). This new GPU is a China-only exclusive.

The RX 7650 GRE is powered by the same Navi 33 chip that powers the RX 7600 and 7600 XT cards. AMD has incorporated some important specification tweaks, such as a 2,695MHz boost clock, a step up from the RX 7600's 2,625MHz. The GRE model also comes with a 5W TDP increase.

Noteworthy on the RX 7650 GRE is its 8GB VRAM setup, which aligns with the base RX 7600 model instead of the 16GB on the 7600 XT. This was probably done as part of AMD's plan to place the GRE somewhere between the two current 7600-series cards.

The RX 7650 GRE debut follows AMD's earlier GRE products like the RX 7900 GRE and the RX 6750 GRE. The "GRE" naming convention, which initially meant "Golden Rabbit Edition," has now been officially changed to "Great Radeon Edition" in an effort to appeal more to Chinese gamers.

Landing at 2,049 Yuan, or about $280, the RX 7650 GRE sits at the same MSRP as the regular RX 7600 in China. This has led to speculation that AMD is positioning the 7600 XT as the main rival to the new GRE card.

Though the RX 7650 GRE is set to be China-exclusive, past success with the GRE launches could see them go worldwide down the line. The surprise release of the RX 7900 GRE in the US last year already shows that AMD is not averse to opening up these China-only products to the rest of the world.

Source: NetEase (Chinese) via harukaze5719 (X)