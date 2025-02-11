YouTube CEO Neal Mohan releases his four "big bets" for 2025

YouTube has released its annual "Letter from the YouTube CEO" blog post, outlining its "big bets" for 2025 as the platform enters its third decade.

In the post, CEO Neal Mohan makes the first big bet by declaring, "YouTube will remain the epicenter of culture."

According to the blog, YouTube is currently the most frequently used service for listening to podcasts in the U.S.

To maintain that lead, Mohan says the company will introduce new tools to improve monetization for creators and enhance podcast discovery.

The second bet calls YouTube creators the "startups of Hollywood." According to Mohan:

Every thriving industry needs a healthy startup culture. Creators are bringing that startup mindset to Hollywood: leaning into new models of production, building studios to elevate their production quality, and exploring new creative avenues.

The blog also mentions that features like YouTube Communities, which gives creators and subscribers a dedicated space to engage, and Hype, a feature that lets viewers "hype" videos to boost their visibility on a weekly leaderboard, will expand to more users this year.

YouTube TV has grown significantly since its launch in 2017, now reaching over 8 million users. For the third bet, Mohan argues that "YouTube is the new television," pointing out that U.S. users watch over a billion hours of YouTube content on TV daily.

To improve the experience, YouTube is working on a second-screen feature that lets users interact with a video on their phone while watching on a bigger screen, making it easier to comment or make a purchase.

Another feature in testing, developed in partnership with the NFL, is called "Watch With," which Mohan says "enables creators to provide live commentary and real-time reactions to games and events."

And of course, no "big bets" list from YouTube in a post-ChatGPT world would be complete without AI. Generative AI was Mohan’s first big bet last year, and it's still a major focus.

"As we look ahead, we'll continue investing in AI tools that empower creators and artists throughout their creative journey."

Over the past year, YouTube introduced AI-driven features like the Inspiration Tab, auto-dubbing, Dream Track, and Dream Screen. Mohan says YouTube will expand auto-dubbing to more creators and integrate Google DeepMind’s Veo 2 into Dream Screen "soon."

On the content moderation front, YouTube plans to use machine learning to predict users' ages, helping protect younger viewers from inappropriate content.