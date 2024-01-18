AMD learns its lesson, finally officially price cuts 7900 XT to combat Nvidia 4070 Ti Super

On January 8, the big three in the PC hardware space, AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, all revealed new products. AMD unveiled its Ryzen 8000G series desktop APUs, its first on the DDR5 platform, as well as much less exciting 7600 XT, a 16GB variant of the RX 7600.

Meanwhile, Intel released the rest of its desktop 14th Gen lineup and these aren't as power-hungry as the K SKUs (A new driver is out as well). It also released Raptor Lake mobile U and HX parts. The latter, Intel has claimed is often faster than AMD's fastest mobile gaming APU, the one with the 3D V-cache.

Out of the three, Nvidia definitely had the most impressive product reveal as it launched three new top-of-the-line desktop GPUs and also knocked down the price by a significant amount. The trio of new RTX 4000 Super GPUs: the RTX 4080 Super, the 4070 Ti Super, and the 4070 Super boast higher shaders as well as more VRAM in some cases.

The reviews for the RTX 4070 Super are out and the tech press is mostly positive. The 4070 Ti Super is set to be available in a few days on January 24 while the 4080 Super lands a week later on January 31; Nvidia has also announced the end-of-life (EOL) status for 4070 Ti and 4080 non-Super models.

There will be no complaints about VRAM this time as the 4070 Ti Super has 16 Gigs of it and with its CUDA core count bump as well as its memory bandwidth rise, the GPU will be a decent 10-11% faster than its non-Super counterpart, which means it should be able to keep up with AMD's faster Radeon RX 7900 XT.

While the 4070 Ti was already a bit faster in ray tracing, the extra 8GB VRAM on the 7900 XT as well as better raster performance meant that the XT was still fairly enticing for most buyers at its market price of ~$800-850.

However, with the imminent arrival of the 4070 Ti Super AMD has realized it won't be as easy to compete which is why the company has officially announced a price cut on its RX 7900 XT GPU through a special promotional program. While the MSRP (SEP) of the 7900 XT was $899, which was criticized for being heavily overpriced at the time of its launch, the GPU will now be available for $749.

The company has also announced a price cut on the RX 7900 GRE as it is now down to $549. In an email sent to Neowin, AMD confirmed the new prices. It stated:

Gamers looking for an incredible high-performance, feature-rich graphics card designed to power demanding games and content creation applications today and for years to come can take advantage of AMD’s special promotional pricing program for select etailers and retailers this quarter for the following AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT – Enabling prices as low as $749 USD, over $100 less than SEP

– Enabling prices as low as $749 USD, over $100 less than SEP AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE – Enabling prices as low as $549 USD, over $100 less than SEP (available in China and from select global system integrators) The program is being rolled out to etailers/retailers now and will enable promotional prices to be reflected in the market in the coming days.

The change is already starting to take effect in some places like Newegg US where the price on some of the variants is as low as $700. Amazon US too has some of these at fairly low prices as well.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.