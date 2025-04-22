When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

AMD releases new Windows 11/10 chipset driver for Ryzen 9000, 8000, 7000, 5000, 3000, more

AMD has released a new chipset driver for desktop sockets AM5 and AM4, as well as for the mobile platforms. The new driver, version 7.04.09.545, is compatible with Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5), Ryzen 7000/8000G (Zen 4) AM5 CPUs, and also with Ryzen 5000/5000G (Zen 3), Ryzen 4000G/3000 (Zen 2), all the way down to Ryzen 1000 (Zen 1).

The previous AMD chipset driver, version 7.02.13.148, was a major release as it added the new AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver, which is said to make CPU swapping simpler, and also improved support for the Microsoft Pluton security processor.

The new chipset driver package, however, does not add any new programs or drivers, though AMD has provided a workaround for an issue that won't let users revert to a previous driver series version.

The full changelog is given below:

Release Highlights

  • Bug fixes.

Known Issues

  • After installing the AMD Chipset Installer version “7.xx.xx.xx”, users cannot install version “6.xx.xx.xx” or earlier.
    • Workaround:
      • Un-install the latest version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 7.xx.xx.xx or later).
      • Delete the “Qt_Dependencies” folder located at "C:\Program Files (x86)\AMD\Chipset_Software\".
      • Install any older version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 6.xx.xx.xx or earlier).
  • On a non-English OS, some driver names may appear in English.
  • Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install or upgrade.

The full breakdown of the various drivers inside the chipset driver package are given below:

Windows
10

Windows
11

Change Details

AMD Ryzen Power Plan / AMD Processor Power Management Support

8.0.0.13

8.0.0.13

No change

AMD PCI Device Driver

1.0.0.90

1.0.0.90

No change

AMD I2C Driver

1.2.0.126

1.2.0.126

No change

AMD UART Driver

1.2.0.119

1.2.0.119

No change

AMD GPIO2 Driver

2.2.0.134

2.2.0.134

No change

PT GPIO Driver

3.0.3.0

3.0.3.0

No change

AMD PSP Driver

5.39.0.0

5.39.0.0

 Bug Fixes

AMD IOV Driver

1.2.0.52

Not Applicable

No change

AMD SMBUS Driver

5.12.0.44

5.12.0.44

No change

AMD AS4 ACPI Driver

1.2.0.46

Not Applicable

No change

AMD SFH I2C Driver

1.0.0.86

1.0.0.86

No change

AMD USB Filter Driver

2.1.11.304

Not Applicable

No change

AMD SFH Driver

1.0.0.341

1.0.0.341

No change

AMD CIR Driver

3.2.4.135

Not Applicable

No change

AMD MicroPEP Driver

1.0.44.0

1.0.44.0

No change

AMD Wireless Button Driver

1.0.0.6

1.0.0.6

No change

AMD PMF-6000 Series Driver

24.0.5.0

24.0.5.0

No change

AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver

8.0.0.52

8.0.0.52

Bug Fixes

AMD USB4 CM Driver

1.0.0.42

Not Applicable

No Change

AMD AMS Mailbox Driver

4.5.0.1020

4.5.0.1020

No Change

AMD S0i3 Filter Driver

1.1.0.3

1.1.0.3

No Change

AMD 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer Driver

1.0.0.10

1.0.0.10

No Change

AMD SFH1.1 Driver

1.1.0.26

1.1.0.26

Bug Fixes

AMD PMF-7040 Series Driver

24.2.5.0

24.2.5.0

No Change

AMD Interface Driver (AMD PCI, AMD SMBuS, AMD Hetero, AMD RCEC)

2.0.0.23

2.0.0.23

New device IDs added

AMD PMF-7736 Series Driver

Not Applicable

24.1.20.0

No Change

AMD PMF-8000Series Driver

25.5.23.0

25.5.23.0

Bug Fixes

AMD Provisioning for OEM

1.0.0.6

1.0.0.6

No change

AMD PMF Ryzen AI 300 Series Driver 1

Not Applicable

25.6.26.0

Bug Fixes

AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver

 1.0.0.3 1.0.0.3 No change

AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 1

 1.0.0.0 Not Applicable No change

AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 2

 Not Applicable 1.0.0.2 No change

To download the new driver, head over to this page here (alternate link) on AMD's official website.

