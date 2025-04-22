AMD releases new Windows 11/10 chipset driver for Ryzen 9000, 8000, 7000, 5000, 3000, more

AMD has released a new chipset driver for desktop sockets AM5 and AM4, as well as for the mobile platforms. The new driver, version 7.04.09.545, is compatible with Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5), Ryzen 7000/8000G (Zen 4) AM5 CPUs, and also with Ryzen 5000/5000G (Zen 3), Ryzen 4000G/3000 (Zen 2), all the way down to Ryzen 1000 (Zen 1).

The previous AMD chipset driver, version 7.02.13.148, was a major release as it added the new AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver, which is said to make CPU swapping simpler, and also improved support for the Microsoft Pluton security processor.

The new chipset driver package, however, does not add any new programs or drivers, though AMD has provided a workaround for an issue that won't let users revert to a previous driver series version.

The full changelog is given below:

Release Highlights Bug fixes. Known Issues After installing the AMD Chipset Installer version “7.xx.xx.xx”, users cannot install version “6.xx.xx.xx” or earlier. Workaround: Un-install the latest version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 7.xx.xx.xx or later). Delete the “Qt_Dependencies” folder located at "C:\Program Files (x86)\AMD\Chipset_Software\". Install any older version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 6.xx.xx.xx or earlier).

On a non-English OS, some driver names may appear in English.

Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install or upgrade.

The full breakdown of the various drivers inside the chipset driver package are given below:

Windows

10 Windows

11 Change Details AMD Ryzen Power Plan / AMD Processor Power Management Support 8.0.0.13 8.0.0.13 No change AMD PCI Device Driver 1.0.0.90 1.0.0.90 No change AMD I2C Driver 1.2.0.126 1.2.0.126 No change AMD UART Driver 1.2.0.119 1.2.0.119 No change AMD GPIO2 Driver 2.2.0.134 2.2.0.134 No change PT GPIO Driver 3.0.3.0 3.0.3.0 No change AMD PSP Driver 5.39.0.0 5.39.0.0 Bug Fixes AMD IOV Driver 1.2.0.52 Not Applicable No change AMD SMBUS Driver 5.12.0.44 5.12.0.44 No change AMD AS4 ACPI Driver 1.2.0.46 Not Applicable No change AMD SFH I2C Driver 1.0.0.86 1.0.0.86 No change AMD USB Filter Driver 2.1.11.304 Not Applicable No change AMD SFH Driver 1.0.0.341 1.0.0.341 No change AMD CIR Driver 3.2.4.135 Not Applicable No change AMD MicroPEP Driver 1.0.44.0 1.0.44.0 No change AMD Wireless Button Driver 1.0.0.6 1.0.0.6 No change AMD PMF-6000 Series Driver 24.0.5.0 24.0.5.0 No change AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver 8.0.0.52 8.0.0.52 Bug Fixes AMD USB4 CM Driver 1.0.0.42 Not Applicable No Change AMD AMS Mailbox Driver 4.5.0.1020 4.5.0.1020 No Change AMD S0i3 Filter Driver 1.1.0.3 1.1.0.3 No Change AMD 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer Driver 1.0.0.10 1.0.0.10 No Change AMD SFH1.1 Driver 1.1.0.26 1.1.0.26 Bug Fixes AMD PMF-7040 Series Driver 24.2.5.0 24.2.5.0 No Change AMD Interface Driver (AMD PCI, AMD SMBuS, AMD Hetero, AMD RCEC) 2.0.0.23 2.0.0.23 New device IDs added AMD PMF-7736 Series Driver Not Applicable 24.1.20.0 No Change AMD PMF-8000Series Driver 25.5.23.0 25.5.23.0 Bug Fixes AMD Provisioning for OEM 1.0.0.6 1.0.0.6 No change AMD PMF Ryzen AI 300 Series Driver 1 Not Applicable 25.6.26.0 Bug Fixes AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver 1.0.0.3 1.0.0.3 No change AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 1 1.0.0.0 Not Applicable No change AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 2 Not Applicable 1.0.0.2 No change

To download the new driver, head over to this page here (alternate link) on AMD's official website.