AMD RX 9060 Series: Q2 2025 launch set to challenge NVIDIA's RTX 4060/4060 Ti GPUs

Image via: Wccftech

AMD is scheduled to release its mid-range RX 9060 GPUs in the second quarter of 2025. With the series intended to compete directly against NVIDIA’s upcoming 60-class RTX Blackwell GPUs, including the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, the RX 9060 series is aimed squarely at budget-conscious gamers.

Following the debut of the RDNA 4-powered RX 9070 series, with the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, priced at $599, competing against NVIDIA’s RTX 5070 Ti, AMD appears ready to broaden its appeal. While the RX 9070 series has attracted the mid-to-high-end market, affordable options have remained scarce for mainstream consumers. However, the new RX 9060 series is expected to fill this gap, targeting the sub-$400 price bracket.

Image via: Wccftech

According to early reports from AMD China via MyDrivers, the Radeon RX 9060 series will likely utilise the Navi 44 silicon, a cost-effective GPU architecture. It is also anticipated that these models will come equipped with approximately 8GB of VRAM, with final configurations to be determined as AMD fine-tunes its market positioning.

It is anticipated that, following a similar strategy to the RX 9070 launch, AMD will aim to capture the coveted $400-$500 price bracket. This strategic move should provide stiff competition for NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5060 and its 'Ti' variant. While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, expectations lean towards an April debut, likely timed after the release of NVIDIA’s 60-class GPUs. However, with no official confirmation yet, the precise release schedule remains speculative.

The introduction of the RX 9060 series could represent a significant challenge for NVIDIA, forcing the tech giant to reconsider its market approach if it wishes to retain its competitive edge in the budget segment. Overall, the evolving dynamics in the GPU market promise an intriguing period ahead for both AMD and NVIDIA.

Via: Wccftech