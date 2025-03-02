HONOR Magic devices to get Android and security updates for 7 years

HONOR has joined the growing number of Android OEMs offering more years of Android and security updates for their Magic series of phones. Specifically, customers will be able to expect 7 years of support, rivaling what Apple gives its users. Google and Samsung are two Android vendors that have also switched to 7 years of support.

The Chinese firm included the policy as part of its HONOR ALPHA PLAN which aims to put users first. It is hoping that this decision to expand phone lifespans will spur on other competitors to boost the longevity of their devices too – it says this could lead to much better security for mobile phones, which are now more popular than computers.

“The HONOR ALHPA PLAN has a strong emphasis on a consumer-centric approach to our future products. We aim to provide devices and services that meet consumer needs and beyond their expectation now and in the future. Therefore, HONOR has decided to offer seven years of Android OS and security updates to the HONOR Magic series. This includes our flagship bar phone and foldable phone. This commitment begins with the HONOR Magic7 Pro. We are delighted to make this available to our customers,” said James Li, CEO of HONOR.

As stated, the company is going to offer this long support life for its top-notch phones. It also announced the 7 years of support would initially only be coming to users in the European Union, which is a nice change given how long the EU has to wait for everything when it comes to new artificial intelligence large language models.

The first phone that will get this extended support is going to be the HONOR Magic7 Pro. In the future, it will offer it to its other premium bar and and foldable phones. If you were thinking of getting a premium HONOR device in the future, then be sure to check if its gets 7 years of support to ensure you're making the best purchase.

There is no word from the the company if the lengthy lifespan will be common on its mid-end or low-end devices in the future.

Getting back to the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, which the Chinese company is using as its grand vision for the future, it is a three step plan. In the first step, the company is looking to build an intelligence phone for the agentic AI era. The second step will see the creation of an AI ecosystem in the physical AI era - think devices for the smart home, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and healthcare. Finally, in the third state, which it says will take place during the AGI era, HONOR will "open human potential boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for civilization."