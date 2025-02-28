AMD shares RX 9070 (XT) Windows 11 performance vs RTX 3090, 3080, RX 7900, 6900 XT, 6800 XT

AMD has finally launched its RX 9070 series desktop graphics cards today, and the company has shared performance figures of its new RDNA 4 GPUs. Broadly speaking, the company says that the new RX 9070 XT is 51% faster than the 6900 XT and 26% faster than Nvidia's RTX 3090 on average across 30+ games. AMD says that all testing was done on Windows 11 Pro, version 23H2.

Aside from the broad overview, the tech giant has also shared detailed performance numbers against the RX 7900 GRE. For those not familiar, the RX 7900 GRE sits between the 7800 XT and 7900 XT, and compared to Nvidia GPUs, the 7900 GRE is equivalent to the 4070 SUPER and 4070 Ti in raster, and about as good as a 4060 Ti in ray tracing.

The data consists of both 4K and 1440p resolutions using ultra (highest) graphics settings. AMD claims the 9070 XT is 42% faster than the 7900 GRE at the higher resolution and 38% faster than the GRE at the lower resolution.

At 4K (2160p), the new 9070 XT is said to be up to 28% faster at rasterization than the 7900 GRE with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Mirage showing the biggest gains. Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, the 9070 XT should also see a huge improvement at ray tracing here with a 33% boost. Overall, AMD expects up to 34% better ray tracing.

Moving on to 1440p, the status quo alters slightly with more CPU-heavy titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage taking a back seat to games like Dragon Age: Veilguard, God of War: Ragnarok, and Black Myth: Wukong. Things don't change much on the ray tracing side though.

Up next, AMD has also published numbers for the RX 9070 which has eight fewer CUs and much lower clocks. Similar to the XT, the company has compared the RX 9070 to the next best in line, the 6800 XT and the Nvidia RTX 3080, and promises to deliver 38% and 26% better performance at 4K max settings respectively across 30+ games.

Detailed performance numbers of the RX 9070 have been shared again vs the 7900 GRE. AMD says that the 9070 is 21% and 20% faster than the GRE at 4K and 1440p respectively in overall performance across 30+ games.

Thus in a nutshell AMD expects some massive improvement per CU with RDNA 4. To learn more about how this level of performance was achieved, head over to this dedicated piece where the company has explained the underlying architectural enhancements.

As far as pricing goes, the RX 9070 XT is priced at $599 and the non-XT comes in at $549 SEP (Suggested Etail price). They will be available starting March 6th 2025.

You can also find the entire coverage of our RDNA 4 (RX 9070 series) at this link.