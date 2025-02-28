AMD FSR 4 is finally here touting machine learning-powered upscaling

FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR, the answer to Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech from AMD, first landed in 2021 as a spatial upscaler. Over the years, the company has delivered temporal upscaling, frame generation, and more upgrades to the popular performance-enhancing technology. Now, right alongside the official reveal of its highly anticipated RX 9070 series graphics cards, the company has given a look at the next-generation of FSR that's incoming.

Aptly dubbed FSR 4, AMD says this delivers quality improvements to the technology across the board, using the benefits of machine learning much like Nvidia's offering. To achieve this, AMD has used custom ML models trained on AMD EPYC and Instinct accelerators to upgrade the AI upscaling algorithm of FSR 4.

Thanks to this, AMD is touting major image quality enhancements in FSR 4 compared to previous versions of the technology. Per the company's comparisons, it seems like FSR 4 can deliver better image fidelity in Performance Mode even over FSR 3.1's Balanced Mode at 4K.

On top of the frame rate gains seen just by using FSR 4, when AMD's own frame generation tech is applied to games, performance uplifts of up to 3.7 times could be seen as well. Check out the numbers that AMD showed off with several games below. To keep input lag at a minimum, AMD is once again using its Anti-Lag feature.

However, it doesn't look like previous generation AMD graphics cards will get this version of FSR, with the company saying FSR 4 is developed for the RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 series.

At launch, AMD expects to have over 30 games supporting the FSR 4 suite for RX 9070 series owners, while more than 75 titles are slated to add the technology later this year. It looks like the company is expecting fast adoption thanks to an upgradable FSR 3.1 API being offered to developers.

You can also find the entire coverage of our RDNA 4 (RX 9070 series) at this link.