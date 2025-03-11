AMD shares Windows 11 performance of Ryzen 9950X3D, 9900X3D vs 9800X3D, 7950X3D, Intel 285K

Back in January at CES 2025, AMD announced its Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D 16-core and 12-core Zen 5 X3D processors. Back then, the company shared performance details of the former, comparing it with the last-gen 7950X3D and Intel's Ultra 9 285K.

Using previous AMD-provided data, we also worked out how the 9950X3D would compare to the 9800X3D and found that on several occasions the single-CCD 9800X3D was significantly ahead of the 9950X3D.

Today AMD has provided more numbers and has now stated that in overall performance difference, the 8-core and 16-core Ryzen X3D CPUs are just 1% apart from one another.

The company gives examples of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Hitman 3, and Metro Exodus, among others, in which it says that the 9950X3D is significantly better than the 9800X3D. However, it also highlights where it loses and that includes Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Starfield, F1 23/24, and other titles.

Besides that, Team Red has also highlighted how it has re-engineered its X3D processors so that the cores themselves, which run hotter than the V-cache portion, have now been placed on top such that they are nearer to the processor IHS (integrated heat spreader), thus making it easier to cool than 7000 series X3D. AMD claims up to 46% better thermal efficiency as a result. In our Ryzen 9 9950X3D review, we saw this in action with the 9950X3D being cooler despite being more power-hungry.

AMD has also shared performance numbers of the Ryzen 9900X3D and compared it with the 7900X3D, 7950X3D, and the Intel 285K with claims of up to 48% better and 18% performance vs Intel at gaming and productivity tasks, respectively.

AMD also adds that both the 9900X3D and 9950X3D are perfect upgrades for both gamers as well as creators like streamers from something like the 12-core Ryzen 7900X3D and 16-core 7950X3D, with the 9950X3D showing the more consistent performance bump out of the two new X3D SKUs:

The prices and availability of these parts were announced a few days ago, and they are $699 and $599, respectively, for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D. Both of them will be available starting tomorrow, March 12.

Finally, AMD shared the full Ryzen 9000 and 8000 series lineup for Socket AM5 that has launched so far till the first half of 2025:

To get the best out of its 3D V-cache CPUs, AMD has also released a couple of new major optimizations that are rolling out via its chipset driver. You can read about it in this dedicated article.