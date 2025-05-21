AMD Threadripper 9000 launches with up to 96 Zen 5 cores so you won't need 'moar cores'

Today at Computex 2025, AMD has introduced the Threadripper 9000 Series, a new lineup of processors designed for professional workstations and high-performance desktop systems, typically called HEDT or high-end desktops. Zen 5 landed on the mainstream desktop lineup back in June 2024, and now, nearly a year later, the company is bringing it to HEDT as well.

At the top of the lineup, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX offers 96 cores and 192 threads, promising outstanding computing power for demanding workloads in architecture, engineering, media production, and AI applications. AMD highlights its ability to handle large-scale processing tasks with efficiency with the 9000 WX series. The WX series is essentially the best of the best.

Obviously, to feed these many cores you need a lot of memory (including cache), bandwidth and power. The new Ryzen Threadripper 9000WX series comes with up to 384 MB of L3 cache, 409.6 GB/s of bandwidth, and has a TDP of 350 watt. They also feature up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes for I/O.

The 350-watt power envelope is uniform across all the WX SKUs starting from the 96 core 9995WX at the top down to the 12 core 9945WX at the bottom. Between these two, we have the 16 core 9955WX, the 24 core 9965WX, 32 core 9975WX, and the 64 core 9985WX.

Using this higher available power headroom, the lower core count Threadripper 9000WX parts boast much higher base clocks. For example, the 96 core 9995WX has a 2.5 GHz base clock while on the 12 core 9945WX sports a 4.7 GHz base clock.

All AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors include AMD PRO Technologies, which promise to offer security features, remote management capabilities, and platform stability for enterprise use. These technologies promise to help IT teams optimize their infrastructure while maintaining productivity and system security.

Meanwhile, for PC enthusiasts and power users as well as creators, we have the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series. This is headlined by the 9980X that offers 64 cores and 128 threads. Spec-wise, the 9980X is essentially identical to the 9985WX.

The major difference between the Threadripper 9000WX series and 9000 series is that the latter does not support AMD PRO technologies. However, software aside, the hardware feature-set of the WX and non-WX lineups is identical.