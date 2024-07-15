AMD confirms the first Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs will launch on July 31

After weeks of waiting, AMD has finally announced when it plans to officially launch its new Ryzen 9000 family of desktop CPUs. Back in June, it stated the chips would launch sometime in July, but today, as reported by Videocardz, AMD has confirmed that the processors would become available on the last day of the month, July 31.

If you were hoping for some pricing for these new CPUs, you would still have to wait a bit longer, as AMD has not yet revealed what these processors will cost. The company previously indicated that the prices would be announced closer to the retail launch date, so we still have a little over a couple of weeks to go.

The new Ryzen 9000 CPUs will also be the first to use AMD's Zen 5 architecture. The company has already claimed that it will offer a 16 percent average IPC uplift compared to the performance of the older Zen 4-based Ryzen CPUs.

The first Ryzen 9000 CPUs will start with the Ryzen 5 9600X with six cores and 12 threads and a maximum clock speed of 5.4 GHz. The next CPU is the Ryzen 7 9700x with eight cores, 16 threads, and a max clock speed of 5.5 GHz.

There will also be two new Ryzen 9 processors with the Zen 5 architecture. One is the Ryzen 9 9900X, with 12 cores, 24 threads, and a max clock speed of 5.6 GHz. Finally, the most powerful processor in this initial list is the Ryzen 9 9950X with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a max clock speed of 5.7 GHz.

In addition to the new AMD Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 CPUs, the company's new Ryzen AI 300 CPUs with NPUs designed to be a Microsoft Copilot+ PC chip will be used in the newly announced HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Next Gen AI laptop.