AMD's official 9070 GRE performance data shows it's even better but also expensive

A few days ago, a rather disappointing report about AMD's 9070 GRE surfaced which suggested that the company was considering delaying the launch of the card to the end of the year. We speculated that this could mean that the Radeon division will have no competition for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti if that happened.

However, as it turns out, that report may not have been accurate. Apparently, AMD is already starting to trickle out more information while announcing the new GRE SKU according to the latest report from the chinese Board Channels forums. It is China-exclusive though, at least for the moment.

According to the report, AMD China claims that the new 9070 GRE is on average around 6% faster than the RX 7900 GRE. The data was taken across 30+ game titles. These included F1 24, Dragon Age: Guardians of the Veil, God of War: Ragnarok, Monster Hunter Wildlands, and more.

Interestingly, this 6% claim puts the RX 9070 GRE ahead of what we had estimated the performance to be based on the leaked purported specifications.

If you recall, we estimated a 34% rasterization performance advantage for the 9070 GRE over the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB using 3DMark's Steel Nomad.

However, our estimated number puts the 9070 GRE at a slightly below the 7900 GRE, but if we are to believe AMD's claims, that is not the case.

Also, based on that performance data and also the specs, we thought that perhaps a $449 MSRP could be on the cards which would mean the 9070 GRE could potentially wreak havoc on Nvidia's 5060 Ti 16 GB.

Unfortunately, that is unlikely to be the case as the MSRP, or SEP, as AMD likes to call it, is set at 4439 RMB, which puts it closer to around $535 MSRP. That is nearly the same price as the RX 9070, and makes less sense since the 9070 GRE is, even by AMD's own estimation significantly slower than the 9070 non-XT.

If the 9070 GRE ever lands outside of China, like in the USA, we hope it is not much higher than $499.