Alleged AMD 9070 GRE specs and performance suggest it could utterly destroy Nvidia 5060 Ti

This week, Nvidia released its RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 desktop graphics cards and they are priced at $429, $379, and $299, respectively. If you are wondering why there are three different prices for two cards, that's because Nvidia has two variants for the RTX 5060 Ti, the 16GB and the 8GB, wherein the $429 and $379 MSRPs are for the 16GB and 8GB, respectively, whereas the $299 is for the 5060 (8GB variant only).

According to Neowin's own performance estimate, AMD's upcoming RX 9060 XT will fall quite short of the 5060 Ti (though we also expect it to be quite a bit cheaper too) and that is likely why a 9070 GRE is also in the works.

However, so far, core specification details for the 9070 GRE have eluded us, as we only had information regarding the purported memory configuration. Today, courtesy of VideoCardz, we now know the supposed stream processor count and compute unit (CU) count for the 9070 GRE.

According to the report, AMD's 9070 GRE could be packing 48 CUs or 3072 stream processors and it will still be based on the Navi 48 XT die. The core clocks on the GRE are said be lower than the 9070 XT's at 2.79 GHz compared to 2.97 on the XT. The memory clocks too will apparently be 18 Gbps as opposed to 20 Gbps used on the 9070 and 9070 XT.

Hence, the 9070 GRE's core throughput is around 70.5% of the 9070 XT's while the memory bandwidth is ~67.5% of the XT's. Using these alleged spec details, we estimated the performance of the RX 9070 GRE in 3DMark's Speed Way and Steel Nomad benchmarks. The former is a ray tracing test while the latter is for rasterization:

Hence, it looks like the card could completely stomp the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB, since based on the specs, AMD could price the 9070 GRE at somewhere around $449, which will be only $20 more than 5060 Ti 16 GB. While the ray tracing output of both the 9070 GRE is going to be similar to that of the GeForce card, in rasterization, we are looking at a near 34% advantage for the GRE.

Unfortunately, though the GRE model is said to only be a China-specific release but we do hope it goes out to the rest of the world too as the card appears to have the lot of potential be a great mid-range offering.