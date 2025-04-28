Nvidia may finally kill 8GB VRAM as rumored specs of RTX 5080 SUPER, 5070 SUPER surface

This week, AMD China announced the new RX 9070 GRE graphics card, and according to the official performance claims from the company, it is even better than what we had guesstimated. Currently, Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB does not have any direct competition from either AMD or Intel, and thus, we hope the GRE does not remain a China-exclusive product.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is also allegedly making moves. The company can see that AMD has a competitive product this time around with its RX 9000 series (it earned a 10 out of 10 in our review). According to murmurs on the Chiphell forum, Team Green may finally be ready to move past 8 GB VRAM on its entry to mid-level cards.

Nvidia's RTX 4000 series was already criticized widely by the tech press due to the low onboard memory buffer, but the company has repeated the same thing with the 50 series. However, that could finally change if we are to believe the latest rumor.

The company is apparently looking to use the newer 3GB GDDR7 modules instead of the 2GB ones that it is currently utilizing on its RTX 5000 series cards. This means that there will be a 50% increase in the memory capacity of the GPUs, even if Nvidia sticks to the same memory interface width.

Thus, the RTX 5080 SUPER should have 24 GB of memory, while the RTX 5070 SUPER should have 18 GB of it. There is no word on any 5090 SUPER since the RTX 5090 itself seemingly uses the full GPU die. But a hypothetical 5090 SUPER would then have 48 GB of memory thanks to the 3GB modules.

Where the move to 3GB chips can really benefit is in the case of the RTX 5060 and lower. A hypothetical RTX 5060 SUPER, thanks to 3GB modules, will be able to pack 12 GB of memory, which will make it perfect as a 1080p card, as VRAM is typically the biggest limiting factor on current GeForce GPUs.

We will have to wait and see if Nvidia's SUPER series indeed happens and if it indeed goes with this route.

Source: panzerlied (Chiphell forum)