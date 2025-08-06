Google's Gemini app now allows you to create illustrated storybooks

Google today introduced a new Gemini feature that lets users create personalized, illustrated storybooks with optional read-aloud narration. The feature is now available globally across all languages on both the mobile and desktop versions of Gemini.

Here’s how this feature works:

Users can simply describe a story from their imagination in text to Gemini.

Gemini will generate a unique 10-page book with custom artwork and audio based on the user’s story.

For even more personalization, users can also ask Gemini to draw inspiration from their own photos and files.

Google claims that Gemini can create a variety of visual styles, including pixel art, comics, claymation, crochet, and even coloring books.

Check out the demo video of this feature below.

To highlight the capabilities of the AI storybook feature, Google shared the following use cases:

Help your child understand a complex topic: Create a story that explains the solar system to my 5 year old.

Create a story that explains the solar system to my 5 year old. Teach a lesson through storytelling: Teach a 7-year-old boy about the importance of being kind to his little brother. My son loves elephants so let’s make the main character an elephant.

Teach a 7-year-old boy about the importance of being kind to his little brother. My son loves elephants so let’s make the main character an elephant. Bring personal artwork to life: Upload an image of a kid's drawing and modify this example prompt for your use case: "This is my kid’s drawing. He’s 7 years old. Write a creative storybook that brings his drawing to life.”

Over the past few months, Google has been adding several new features and improvements to the Gemini app. For example, last month, Google announced a new capability in Gemini that can turn any photo into an eight-second video using the power of the Veo 3 video generation model. Google AI Pro subscription users can use this capability to bring their photos to life.

Last week, Google announced the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think mode, which uses new research techniques to consider multiple hypotheses before responding. The rolled-out Deep Think model includes improvements based on feedback from trusted testers and several research breakthroughs.

These regular updates demonstrate Google's aggressive push to improve Gemini's creative and analytical capabilities. By integrating features for storytelling, video creation, and deeper reasoning, Google is positioning Gemini as a versatile tool for both everyday users and professionals.