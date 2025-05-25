AnduinOS Linux: Major updates for Windows 11 clone - what's new and how to install

Anduin Xue, the main developer behind AnduinOS, has announced the availability of three new versions of the Windows-like Linux operating system. Today’s announcement from the Chinese Microsoft employee introduces AnduinOS 1.1.5, 1.2.5 and 1.3.2. We will cover some of the highlights as well as how to upgrade your system.

Some of the highlights from these releases, present in all of the versions, include out-of-the-box AppImage support, enhanced password security, a more optimized X11 experience (especially in Hyper-V), and more stable torrent downloads for each of the versions.

Out-of-the-box AppImage support is the real biggie here, this is an increasingly popular containerized app format that more and more developers are adopting. They’re similar to snaps and flatpaks in that they bundle many of the dependencies for the application, ensuring increased reliability that the program will run without issues. They can also be run on any Linux distribution that supports AppImages, helping with fragmentation.

AnduinOS 1.3.2

In 1.3.2, a standout feature is the inclusion of the deskmon.service, a systemd service that allows executing desktop files in the ~/Desktop directory. This should simplify the “Create Desktop shortcut” process for users.

For anyone installing this version cleanly, this version includes support for Intel’s latest audio devices through the thesofproject/sof-bin firmware. This has been tested on the Lunarlake CPU. It’s important to note that this is not available when upgrading, it’s only included if you perform a new install.

AnduinOS 1.2.5 and 1.1.5

The changes in these releases are a bit smaller but improve the overall user experience. One of the changes that is included in both of these versions is consistent installer theme integration. This addresses and fixes an issue where the ubiquity installer didn’t follow the system theme. Now it does, delivering a more aesthetically consistent installation experience.

Another small aesthetic change these two updates got included the text shown during the boot sequence on the grub menu. Instead of saying “Install AnduinOS”, it now says “Try and Install AnduinOS”. While users may appreciate this change, it’d be good if it could be improved upon further because right now it sounds like a challenge, “try and install AnduinOS… I bet you can’t.”

How to upgrade

Upgrades between major versions such as 1.2.5 to 1.3.2 are not currently possible, a clean install is needed for that right now. However, it is possible to upgrade between point releases, for example, 1.3.1 to 1.3.2.

To perform an upgrade like this, just run the following command:

do_anduinos_upgrade

For a complete list of the new changes to these updates, check out the changelogs in the announcement. Anduin Xue also recently announced the plans for AnduinOS 1.4 and 1.5, be sure to check our coverage.