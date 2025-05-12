AnduinOS 1.3.1 dropped this weekend, here's how to upgrade

We’ve been covering a little-known Linux distribution here on Neowin recently because the sole maintainer has put a decent amount of effort in to make it look like Windows 11. Over the weekend, the latest AnduinOS 1.3.1 update landed, but getting the update is not as straightforward as popping open the update manager, at least not yet.

Before we get on to how to upgrade your system, here’s an overview of the fixes included in this update:

Fixed an issue that nautilus may crash when clicking Network.

Changed the text of the image during boot(grub menu) from Install AnduinOS to Try and Install AnduinOS.

Added en_GB locale to the default locale list to support British English.

Fixed an issue that nautilus admin:/ command result in admin locations are not supported error.

Fixed an issue that the installer doesn't follow system theme.

Added gvfs-background to the default app list to support admin:// protocol.

Added libpam-gnome-keyring package to avoid gnome-keyring asking for password when login.

Fixed fr_FR font issue that caused some characters to be displayed incorrectly. Adjusted default fallback order for sans-serif, serif, and monospace to prioritize Latin fonts while retaining proper CJK support.

Anduin Xue, the maintainer of AnduinOS explained in the blog post that the distro does not currently have its own software repository to deliver updates from. While it could certainly have one in the future, this means that updates are being handled by a bash script. He said in the future, he will change things so that you can type sudo apt upgrade to upgrade your system, but for the time being, you need to use the following command:

do_anduinos_upgrade

To be clear, this command will only upgrade you between point releases, so to get 1.3.1, you must already have installed AnduinOS 1.3. Upgrades between major versions are not yet available.