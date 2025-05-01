ArduinOS 1.3 is a Linux distro that looks like Windows 11, now with GNOME 48 and HDR support

With Windows 10 losing official support later this year, many computers will be left unable to run Windows 11. For those of you in that situation who are willing to experiment, ArduinOS could be a good Linux distribution for you to look at, and the latest version, ArduinOS 1.3, has just been released.

ArduinOS 1.3 is based on Ubuntu 25.04, meaning it’s supported until January 2026. What makes ArduinOS potentially appealing to readers is the fact that it’s running a heavily customized GNOME shell, which takes many cues from Windows 11, including the centered Start button and pinned apps.

One of the big features in this update is the inclusion of GNOME 48, which we have previously covered. The developers behind this Linux distribution have also pre-installed GNOME Software and Flatpak for easier app installation. Some smaller improvements include a Super + V shortcut to bring up your clipboard history, a fix for Firefox localization issues, and HDR support.

ArduinOS doesn’t seem to be a particularly well-known OS just yet, as it’s not even ranked in Distrowatch’s top 100 Linux distributions. Also, there are some drawbacks to it, such as not being able to do an in-place upgrade between versions, but this is being looked at by the maintainers.

Nevertheless, given that it’s a Windows-inspired Linux distribution that you don’t have to set up, it certainly looks like something interesting to try out in a virtual machine or on a spare computer. Do note that searching for 'ArduinOS' on Google will bring up lots of results for the Arduino board computer. The two projects are not related.